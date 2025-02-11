How Former Red Sox Starter's Free Agency Could Lead To Blockbuster Trade: Insider
Sometimes, the Major League Baseball offseason is like one big game of dominoes.
The Boston Red Sox have already played a major role in this offseason, trading for the biggest starting pitching name available in left-hander Garrett Crochet. But depending on how things shake out the rest of the way, they could be involved in more deals.
Plus, the Red Sox are still waiting to see where righty Nick Pivetta signs. Now that they have six quality starting pitching options, they likely won't want Pivetta back, unless it's on a cheap deal to fill a swingman role. But they still hope to collect a draft pick for him, which will happen if he signs somewhere new before mid-July.
Pivetta isn't only important to the Red Sox and whichever team signs him, though. As one insider explains, where he signs could impact the trade market at large, possibly helping another team land a superstar in their rotation.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote about trades that could still be coming before Opening Day, and mentioned that signing Pivetta could free the San Diego Padres up to deal one of their two marquee starting pitchers: righties Dylan Cease and Michael King.
"Getting Pivetta, for example, could free up the Padres to move either Dylan Cease or Michael King, both right-handers set to hit free agency after this season. (King is far less likely to be dealt, according to sources.)"
"San Diego also has listened to offers for closer Robert Suarez, an understandable tack considering the Padres' bullpen depth --Jason Adam could step in to close -- as well as Suarez's ability to opt out of the final two years of his contract next winter."
Though plenty of Red Sox fans would love to see Boston get Cease or Rhode Island native King, it's unlikely they'd be heavily involved given their deep rotation. But Suarez could certainly be of interest, and trading the closer wouldn't be dependent on Pivetta (or another starter) signing in San Diego.
So even though the market may seem stagnant at the moment, the Red Sox could still get involved in a number of ways. And it's even possible an old friend, Pivetta, could be at the center of the action.
