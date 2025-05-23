Red Sox's Roman Anthony Has Perfect Message About MLB Promotion
The Boston Red Sox have the No. 1 prospect in baseball tearing it up in the minors in outfielder Roman Anthony.
His time certainly is coming and he's done nothing short of force the issue this season. He's appeared in 43 games and is slashing .316/.449/.510 with six home runs, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples, and 33 runs scored. Anthony has been so great that unsurprisingly much of the buzz around Boston has been about when he will ultimately get the call to join the Red Sox's big league roster.
It hasn't happened yet but it sounds like he's handling it better than some fans and media members alike. Anthony was asked about a potential callup and had a perfect message to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"We joke about (when a callup might happen), and we make light of it," Anthony said as trancribed by Speier. "And I think that’s the only way to kind of go about it. No reason to be salty,” said Anthony. “I get to play baseball here, regardless of what level I’m at. I get to play baseball every single day, so not really worry about it.
"I think when you start wondering too much and worrying too much about tomorrow or the next day or the next week, that’s when you sort of get yourself in trouble. So I think I’ve been off to a great start this year, just being where my feet are and enjoying it, enjoying this team, his staff, and enjoying getting better every single day."
He's just a 21-year-old kid on the verge of accomplishing a pretty big dream. While this is the case, he sounds like a 10-year veteran with an answer like that.
