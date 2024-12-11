How Much Garrett Crochet Extension Could Cost Red Sox Following Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox pulled off their biggest move of the offseason so far on Wednesday.
Boston has needed another frontline starter and certainly got one. The Red Sox pulled off a five-player blockbuster swap with the Chicago White Sox to land Garrett Crochet in Boston while sending four top prospects to the White Sox.
If the Red Sox are going to pay a prospect-price that high, they likely will want to keep Crochet around for the foreseeable future. He's just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until 2027. When his name was brought up in trade rumors around the deadline this past summer, there were rumors he could be open to signing an extension.
Now that he's joining the Red Sox, it wouldn't be shocking to see Boston attempt to go that route. He logged a 3.58 ERA in 2024 while tallying an impressive 209 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched.
If the Red Sox do try to go that route, Crochet's market value currently is projected to be $130 million over six years. If the Red Sox could find a way to tack a deal like that onto his two years of control, that would be a fantastic move for Boston.
Pitching contracts clearly are inflated right now with Max Fried landing a $218 million deal and Blake Snell getting $182 million. If the Red Sox could sign the 25-year-old to a long-term deal at a lower rate, that would be a great move.
