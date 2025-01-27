Inside The Red Sox

How Red Sox Can Still Shock Baseball World Without Alex Bregman

The Red Sox still will have options even if Bregman goes elsewhere

Sep 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Things have been quiet for the Boston Red Sox recently but things should heat up soon, right?

Most of the chatter about Boston recently has had to do with Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. While this is the case, what if he signs elsewhere? Bregman is a superstar in his own right, but he's going to be very expensive and there are other ways for the Red Sox to add some talent.

Here is a hypothetical suggestion for Boston if it misses out on Alex Bregman:

Acquire Nolan Arenado, sign David Robertson, and re-sign Nick Pivetta
Arenado obviously would fill the right-handed hole that Boston has right now. Bringing him to town would raise other questions. Rafael Devers likely would have to be moved to designated hitter in this scenario and what would happen with Masataka Yoshida? These are questions for the front office. There has been enough chatter linking Boston to the St. Louis Cardinals that the team likely has at least thought of what could play out in this scenario. He's under contract for three more years and will be less expensive than Bregman.

Adding Robertson would give the Red Sox another high-leverage bullpen arm that they need. Boston's bullpen is trending in the right direction. But, the club seems like it is one more solid hurler away from really making some noise.

Pivetta isn't likely to return but could be interesting. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo recently floated him as a bullpen fit if his market doesn't develop. This is an intriguing idea. Boston seems to have six capable starters right now, but you never know what's going to happen injury-wise. Pivetta has shown he can have success in the bullpen. Maybe he could do a little bit of both for Boston?

These three deals likely would cost less than what Bregman is going to get and there's an argument that Boston would be a better overall team. This is just a hypothetical. If Bregman does end up going elsewhere, fans shouldn't give up hope. There are other options out there still.

