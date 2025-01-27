Red Sox 'Could Be Interested' In Reunion With Fan-Favorite In 1 Scenario
The Boston Red Sox have already added a lot of pitching into the mix this offseason but could there be more on the way?
Boston's starting rotation seems pretty set at the moment. It will feature some combination of Garrett Whitlock, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito. Boston also added Patrick Sandoval for depth purposes, although he will be rehabbing to begin the season at least.
The Red Sox took a look at the bullpen as well and signed Aroldis Chapman. But, could there be more pitching on the way?
Former Red Sox fan-favorite Nick Pivetta is still available in free agency. He turned down Boston's qualifying offer and has been looking for a multi-year deal. Clearly, things haven't worked out for him to this point.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo even said Boston "could be interested" in a reunion if Pivetta's market doesn't end up picking up.
"And here’s an outside-the-box way for a team with cash to burn (sorry, Jerod Mayo) to spend it: Nick Pivetta is still out there and the qualifying offer is clearly hurting his market," Cotillo said. "The Red Sox have seen him dominate in the late innings before and could be interested in a reunion if his market continues to struggle. His versatility is obviously a plus and Boston could provide a soft landing on a one-year deal if he wants to re-enter free agency without the QO attached next year."
Cotillo spoke of Pivetta in his recent column while discussing the bullpen rather than the starting rotation. Pivetta finished the season with a 4.14 ERA, but his advanced metrics are a tad better and people have continued to rave about his "stuff." It would be a pretty intriguing idea to bring him into the fold possibly as a closer.
He's certainly fiery enough to lock it in for the final few outs of a game. This is a pretty great idea but would Pivetta want to move to the bullpen?
