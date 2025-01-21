How Red Sox Can Top Blue Jays' Anthony Santander $92 Million Signing
The Boston Red Sox clearly still have work to do.
Boston's biggest question mark right now clearly is how is the team going to bolster the middle of the order. The answer seems to be obvious and the most talked about fit to this point is Alex Bregman. That doesn't mean that Boston will land him, but it absolutely should do everything possible to do so.
The Red Sox need firepower and now there are fewer options to choose from as the Toronto Blue Jays cashed in on Monday and signed All-Star slugger Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million deal. Santander had been floated as a fit for the Red Sox on multiple occasions, but never seemed like the most obvious choice.
How can Boston respond?
The first and most obvious answer is Bregman. Boston needs another right-handed power hitter and Bregman could help balance the order and drastically improve the team's defense. At this point, it's unclear what the biggest hold-up is. The two sides continue to be linked to each other but a deal hasn't gotten done yet.
It's unclear if Santander's deal with take them out of the sweepstakes for Bregman because Toronto also has been tied to him. But, the Red Sox need to do something and Bregman is the best option available.
Boston shouldn't stop there, though, the Red Sox need to add more to the bullpen and should bring in veteran hurler David Robertson. He had a 3.00 ERA in 2024 across 68 appearances with the Texas Rangers and would be the dependable arm the club is looking for, especially after losing Chris Martin.
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals made a big move on Monday. Here are two for the Red Sox to respond.
