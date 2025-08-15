How Red Sox Could Bring David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez Back To Fenway Park: Report
Imagine the thrill of Boston Red Sox fans if the greatest power hitters in recent franchise history could step in the batter's box at Fenway Park one more time.
David Ortiz smoking a laser into the bullpen, reminiscent of his 2013 grand slam against the Detroit Tigers. Manny Ramirez launching a ball onto Lansdowne Street, then raising his arms like he did in 2007 against the Los Angeles Angels. The fan interest would be at an all-time high.
Soon, you might not even have to imagine it, because it appears the Red sox are actively toying with the idea.
Red Sox could host alumni home run derby, per report
Credit to the Milwaukee Brewers, who recently hosted a home run derby featuring franchise legends not too far removed from their playing days. Seeing Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun go deep at what was once called Miller Park was a nostalgia bomb, and the Red Sox may want in on the action.
On Friday, Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that a number of teams had spoken to the Brewers about their interest in hosting a similar event, and that the Red Sox are now captivated by the idea of doing it in the near future.
"It’s unknown if the Red Sox were among the teams to reach out, but it is known that the team was enthralled with the idea and have begun discussing the possibility for staging a similar event next season," McAdam wrote.
"The Red Sox are leaning toward making this a “stand-alone” event, meaning it would take place either on an off-day or when the team is playing on the road. ...It’s easy to imagine the likes of David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and other power hitters from (relatively) recent history being invited."
Ortiz hit 483 home runs in a Red Sox uniform; Ramirez had 274. Among retired players under the age of 60, they rank first and second, with former catcher and current game-planning coordinator Jason Varitek coming in third with 193.
Who else could join in on the fun? Dustin Pedroia? Nomar Garciaparra? Some fan favorites from championship teams, a la Jonny Gomes and Mitch Moreland? The possibilities are incredibly fun to ponder.
It's a riveting concept, and kudos to the Red Sox if they pull it off in the near future, preferably next season. But they've got to get Ortiz and Ramirez on board if they really want to do it right.