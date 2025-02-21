How Red Sox Could Shock Baseball World In 2025
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been to the playoffs since 2021, but there’s reason why that can’t change this season.
Boston won 81 games last year and has since added Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Alex Bregman among others.
Boston’s lineup is much more balanced with Bregman in the mix but he isn’t the only one on the way to help take the Red Sox to another level. The “big 3” are on the way to the big leagues in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell. After all of the chatter over the last few years, we likely will finally see them in Boston in 2025.
The Red Sox have done nothing but add talent whereas their biggest competitors in the American League haven’t been able to add as much.
The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto but still should be Boston’s biggest competition thanks to other additions like Max Fried and Cody Bellinger.
The Baltimore Orioles seem like they took a step back after losing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. The Houston Astros obviously lost Bregman to Boston and traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago White Sox.
The Detroit Tigers will be good, but didn’t improve as much as Boston. The Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians, and Toronto Blue Jays are all likely in that same range.
All in all, there’s a real argument that Boston has the best roster in the American League right now and that could lead to a big year.
