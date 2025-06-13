Insider Addresses Chance Of Red Sox Benching Trevor Story
The Boston Red Sox are going to have some tough decisions to make.
Boston has two of the top prospects in baseball up with the big league club right now in Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer but the roster is going to get tighter in the not-so-distant future. Mayer was called up because Alex Bregman was placed on the Injured List. Anthony was promoted with Wilyer Abreu going on the IL as well.
Abreu could be back as soon as next week without any setbacks. Bregman doesn't have a timetable yet, but it has sounded like his rehab has gone well at the very least so far.
Eventually, these guys will be back and then Boston will have to make tough decisions about who to keep in the lineup.
One idea that has been speculated about a lot is the idea of moving Trevor Story to the bench, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shut the idea down.
"One thing you could do would be I guess to bench Trevor Story and play Mayer at short," Rosenthal said. "But, you don't want to do that. Trevor Story is starting to play better. Trevor Story is a guy who is a really good defender and you cannot win with all kids.
"You need some veterans. Trevor Story is certainly a veteran. So, it seems to me, when Bregman gets back or even when Wilyer Abreu gets back, Craig Breslow as president of baseball operations is going to have to really take a look at this roster and maybe do something creative."
More MLB: Red Sox-Brewers Blockbuster Trade Is Much More Realistic Now