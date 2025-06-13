Red Sox-Brewers Blockbuster Trade Is Much More Realistic Now
As we have started to get closer to the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, there has been plenty of speculation about what the Boston Red Sox will do.
Boston's record isn't pretty at 34-36, but the Red Sox are just three games out of an American League Wild Card spot with plenty of time left to turn things around. The Red Sox were aggressive enough this past offseason that it would be somewhat surprising to see the team turn around and sell.
There's been plenty of wild noise out there. For example, there have been ridiculous mock trades trying to ship Rafael Devers to the New York Yankees and even some involving Alex Bregman. Stuff like that is significantly unlikely and can be completely avoided as you're scrolling.
One player who has been speculated as a fit on a few occasions for the Red Sox over the last few weeks that has made some sense at least is Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins. He's having a good year with 10 homers, 37 RBIs, and a .252/.343/.431 slash line in 66 games. The buzz has made sense for Boston because it lost Triston Casas, but wasn't as obvious for the Brewers.
There were rumors this past offseason that Milwaukee wanted to get his contract off the books, but a deal didn't happen and the Brewers are 37-33. Why trade away a key slugger?
While it still seems unlikely, it did at least become a litte more realistic on Friday. Veteran hurler Aaron Civale requested a trade on Thursday and it didn't take long for the Brewers to get rid of him. Milwaukee traded Civale to the Chicago White Sox for 2019 No. 3 overall pick Andrew Vaughn. He's having a rough year, but he's under team control next year as well.
Now, the Brewers have another first baseman in the mix who could help at a lower cost. He is in the minors right now, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him get a shot at some point. Could that make Hoskins expendable? It's at least something to monitor for Boston fans.
