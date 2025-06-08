Insider Begs Red Sox To Demote $60 Million Stud, Promote Roman Anthony
Everyone seems to have a different opinion about how the Boston Red Sox should make room for Roman Anthony.
Anthony should already be in the big leagues — no one beyond Craig Breslow disagrees there — but who should Anthony replace on Boston’s depth chart?
Trading Ceddanne Rafaela is one idea that’s been floated over and over again. Demoting, benching, or trading Trevor Story — and moving Rafaela to the infield — was a popular talking point in May when Story couldn’t hit a beach ball.
With Story and Rafaela raking in June, those narratives have less appeal at the moment.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal proposed a different idea for the Red Sox on Sunday.
“This isn’t complicated,” Rosenthal wrote. “(Kristian) Campbell for Anthony. Improve the offense, improve the defense. The Red Sox’s talent is better than their record shows. But they need to start putting that talent in the right places, once and for all.”
Rosenthal’s argument for demoting Campbell is that Campbell's defense hasn’t been good, and his hot bat — which made up for that defense in April — has turned ice cold.
“Campbell … is among the worst second basemen in the league according to both Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Saved," Rosenthal continued.
“The Sox rushed him to the majors, and he was an offensive force in April, winning AL Rookie of the Month. Pitchers then adjusted to him, and the team perhaps contributed to his downward offensive spiral by working him at a new position, first base.”
“The Sox, who are … 9 1/2 games out of first place … cannot waste more time. Their best defensive alignment would be Anthony in left, Jarren Duran in center and a combination of Ceddanne Rafaela and David Hamilton at second.”
“If Anthony remains at Triple A one more day, the howling of Red Sox fans on social media and talk radio would be even more justified. And frankly, after Anthony’s 497-mph slam Saturday night with a 115.6-mph exit velocity, the howling should escalate to a deafening level. … He is a strong defender at all three outfield positions. The Red Sox … would instantly become more cohesive if he was the everyday left fielder, allowing the other pieces to fall into place.”
“This can’t be about Super Two, can it? … They are not the Pittsburgh Pirates.”
Rosenthal isn’t the only Red Sox observer pushing for a Campbell demotion. But manager Alex Cora has been outspoken about Campbell staying in The Show and working through his struggles under the bright lights. “We want him to get (back on track) here,” Cora said. “He’s going to get at-bats here, and we’re going to keep pushing him to be better."
The 21-year-old Anthony, meanwhile, has a .916 OPS and 10 home runs this year with Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Ultimately, Boston’s “Big 3” should all be playing Major League Baseball together on the Red Sox. That means an Anthony promotion, and it means Campbell stays put. And don’t ever forget about Marcelo Mayer, who might be the best natural baseball player of the three.
