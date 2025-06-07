Red Sox Rookie Gives Glorious Reply To Question About Yankees Fans Booing Him
Marcelo Mayer is one of the only redeemable aspects of the Boston Red Sox’s season at the moment.
Mayer is only 7-for-34 (.623 OPS) in his Major League career since being called up on May 24, but his presence alone has given Red Sox fans something to latch onto amid a dreary game-watching experience.
Simply put, Mayer has been a breath of fresh air.
He hasn’t been perfect at third base, but he’s already made some memorable plays there, and the same can be said about his at-bats, the most majestic of which came on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.
Mayer crushed the first home run of his career off New York Yankees’ Will Warren in the top of the fifth inning. With the Red Sox trailing 7-0, Mayer drove a 94 MPH four-seamer from Warren into the right field stands.
Mayer’s bomb was a brief yet exhilarating moment for Red Sox fans during an otherwise depressing game, somewhat of a microcosm of what Mayer might mean to Boston’s season if the losing continues. (Devers soon followed Mayer with a homer of his own, further diminishing New York’s lead and Red Sox fans’ sadness).
Mayer’s solo shot also, of course, meant something special to him. He was asked postgame what it meant to hit his first big league homer at Yankee Stadium. If it wasn’t going to happen at Fenway Park, surely this was the next best thing?
“Yeah, 100%,” Mayer replied, per MLB reporter Jared Carrabis.
“If not here, then Petco Park, you know, ‘cause that's where I'm from.”
Mayer was also asked about the experience of hearing boos from Yankees fans directed at him for the first time, and his answer is sure to make Red Sox fans grin.
“It's like music to your ears,” Mayer said of the boos.
“Honestly, I didn't really hear it, just 'cause I'm so focused on the game. But yeah, that's pretty cool.”
Mayer and the Red Sox will have an opportunity to bounce back this weekend in the remaining two games of the series versus New York.
On Saturday, Boston’s ace Garret Crochet was set to take the mound.
