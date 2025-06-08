Red Sox Fading All-Star Rises Again Versus Yankees: 'Massive Boost'
The Boston Red Sox are drawing up a blueprint for redemption.
It’s been a disappointing and frustrating season for Boston. Fans of the team haven’t been sure whether to be more upset about the team’s losing record or the front office’s refusal to promote moonshot merchant Roman Anthony despite that losing record.
Red Sox two-time All-Star Trevor Story was the poster boy for Boston’s struggles in May as he compiled a month’s worth of non-competitive at-bats for a squad that kept falling short.
But as the Red Sox broke through in a big way at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Story was at the center of it all. Of course he was.
It was just one game, but it felt more important than that to a Boston team that’s been largely devoid of positive vibes in 2025. The Red Sox dropped 10 runs (14 hits) on the Yanks in the Bronx to stave off a late-game surge from New York.
Boston’s ace Garrett Crochet picked up the win, finally receiving some run support (on a rare day that he needed it). Crochet was more effective than his stat line suggests (six innings pitched, six hits allowed, five earned runs, one walk, nine strikeouts). The lefty is now 6-4 on the season with a 2.35 ERA.
But the story of the game was Story. The 32-year-old shortstop went 3-for-5 on the night with five crucial RBI. In the top of the third, with Boston trailing 3-2, Story doubled to left, scoring three and giving the Red Sox a 5-3 lead. Then in the ninth, with Boston gripping nervously to an 8-7 lead, Story provided the cushion with a 2-RBI single, driving in Marcelo Mayer and Carlos Narvàez.
Red Sox fans and reporters alike responded with shock and awe.
“Didn’t have Trevor Story going 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs on my big board,” 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tyler Milliken posted to X.
After suffering through a horrifying May slash line of .158/.200/.232/.432, Story could be breaking through the clouds in June like a summer sun. He’s now .286/.348/.381/.729 over 23 plate appearances to start the month.
Story’s big night goes beyond the numbers. In a way, Story’s play — through droughts, through hitting flourishes — reflects this team’s destiny. The 2025 Red Sox, teeming with exciting youth, ultimately need their key veterans to lead ... and more importantly, produce. Boston needs Story to be the best version of himself, especially while Alex Bregman misses time.
Story picked the right time and place to come up huge, and the Red Sox are hoping that a breakthrough showing in the pressure cooker of their bitter rival's den will spur a turning point.
More MLB: Red Sox Rookie Gives Glorious Reply To Question About Yankees Fans Booing Him