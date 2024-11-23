Insider's 'Perfect' Red Sox Offseason Plan Lands Projected $110 Million All-Star
Though none of us really know what Craig Breslow's plan for the Boston Red Sox's offseason is, it's certainly fun to speculate.
Entering year two of his tenure as Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer, Breslow has a mandate, both from the fans, and seemingly from ownership as well. He's got to make bold moves, and he's got to put the Red Sox in position to make it back to the playoffs, no matter the cost.
The Red Sox are in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, which is an achievement in and of itself, but regardless of whether or not they sign Soto, they also must find a way to add an ace to the starting rotation. That could come through free agency or a trade, but it's the most crucial task on the agenda.
If Breslow's plan matches up with ESPN insider Jeff Passan's Red Sox blueprint, perhaps we have a sneak peak at who that next ace could be.
Recently, Passan named his "perfect transaction" for the Red Sox this winter: signing San Francisco Giants free agent Blake Snell, who is projected for a four-year, $110 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic.
"What Boston really needs most is pitching. For all the promise that position-player prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Kyle Teel bring in the short term... the Red Sox have not developed starting pitching to match," Passan said.
"That's where the money comes in. Even with Lucas Giolito expected to return from elbow surgery, they need a frontline starting pitcher to spearhead their rotation. There are plenty available. And if they choose wisely, the Red Sox have a chance to be scary sooner than later."
"The perfect transaction: Sign free agent left-hander Blake Snell."
Snell, 31, is coming off a dominant second half of the season, pitching to a 1.29 ERA in his final 14 starts of the year, which included a no-hitter and a 15-strikeout performance. He has topped 130 innings pitched only twice in his career, but he's won a Cy Young Award in both of those seasons.
If the Red Sox get the healthy, productive version of Snell, they could instantly become World Series contenders with all the other top talent making its way to the big leagues. It's a reasonably big "if," but it's also definitely worth taking the gamble for the cost.
