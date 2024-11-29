Insider's Proposed Red Sox Blockbuster Swaps 24-Year-Old Slugger For Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox continue to be caught up in all the rumors as the holiday season swings into high gear.
While the Red Sox are chasing superstar outfielder Juan Soto, their primary need is still starting pitching. Whether they get it in free agency or via trade, though, remains to be seen.
Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox is not only the top name available on the trade market, but he makes perfect sense for the Red Sox. Boston doesn't have a single lefty starter, while Crochet's huge strikeout potential (209 in 146 innings) would give their pitching staff a whole new dimension.
But while Crochet is an ideal target, not all prospective trade packages would put the Red Sox in an ideal position to contend for a World Series title in 2025.
On Friday, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com proposed that the Red Sox could acquire Crochet in exchange for first baseman Triston Casas, outfield prospect Braden Montgomery, shortstop prospect Yoeilin Cespedes, and pitching prospect David Sandlin.
"Though a trade between a contender and a rebuilder is typically built entirely around prospects, Casas is young (24) enough and far enough away from free agency (eligible after 2028), while still having displayed verifiable big league ability, that he would make sense as a centerpiece of Chicago’s trade return for their ace Crochet," Castrovince said.
"As for the Red Sox, with Crochet they fill an obvious need for an ace while protecting their absolute best prospects, and they can find a shorter-term solution at first base before eventually shifting star Rafael Devers there in the not-too-distant future."
There are so many moving parts to consider here, but let's tear into a few of them. First, it frankly doesn't make a ton of sense for the White Sox to acquire Casas unless they truly believe he's going to be a superstar. Otherwise, they're so far away from contending that it makes more sense to get younger prospects (i.e. Montgomery and Cespedes).
Also, if the Red Sox are going to move Casas, which isn't the brightest idea to begin with in this writer's estimation, they shouldn't be looking for some kind of stopgap solution to first base. Either Devers can start the transition now, or they should be in on Pete Alonso, who is the perfect righty power bat to take advantage of Fenway Park.
Would giving up this package for Crochet be worth all the hassle it would bring? It's possible if the lefty lives up to every ounce of his potential. In a perfect world, the Red Sox would leave Casas untouched, but if Chicago insists, it becomes a very tough call.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Pursue 'Bargain' Reunion With $42 Million World Series Hero