Insider Suggests Dodgers Star For Red Sox To Pair With Garrett Crochet
Will the Boston Red Sox make another big move in the pitching market?
It certainly wouldn't hurt, but the Red Sox did already pull off a massive move. Boston pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox for All-Star Garrett Crochet and now the question is how will Boston follow up?
Boston clearly is being aggressive. The Red Sox have made it known that they want to add to the organization and already have proven that. But, the Crochet deal costed a lot prospect-wise, but not financially.
The Red Sox still have the means to do pretty much whatever they want to do in free agency. It still makes sense to add pitching and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggested Los Angeles Dodgers star Jack Flaherty as a fit.
"Crochet, 25, projects to earn between $10 million and $15 million in his final two years of arbitration, leaving the Red Sox in position for at least one big free-agent splurge," Rosenthal said. "Their focus remains pitching, according to a source briefed on their discussions.
"Free-agent right-hander Corbin Burnes likely will command a deal of more than $200 million, likely moving beyond Henry’s comfort level. But free agent left-hander Sean Manaea and righty Jack Flaherty remain available, as does righty Nick Pivetta, who rejected the Sox’s qualifying offer."
Of the three names mentioned by Rosenthal here, Flaherty has the most potential. He is just 29 years old and is coming off a season in which he had a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts and started Game 1 of the World Series.
He's also projected to receive just $63 million in free agency over three years. If the Red Sox don't want to splurge for Corbin Burnes, Flaherty seems like the next best fit.
