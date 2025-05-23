Insider Urged Red Sox To Call Up Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer
The Boston Red Sox had a much-needed day to reset on Thursday.
Boston took two out of three games against the New York Mets before being rained out against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. This couldn't have come at a better time for Boston as the bullpen was stretched extremely thin.
The Red Sox entered play on Friday sporting a 25-26 record ahead of a day-night doubleheader against Baltimore. It has been a roller coaster of a season so far for Boston. There have been times when Boston has looked like it was about to go on a run only to slip up. The Red Sox have the talent to be one of the top team in the American League, but consistency hasn't been there yet.
There are two guys in the minors right now who could help and MLB.com's Jim Callis urged Boston to call up both Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
"Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox," Callis said. "Though Mayer may offer more offensively and defensively than Trevor Story, the Red Sox appear committed to the latter at shortstop. They're more likely to plug their hole at first base by moving rookie Kristian Campbell there and replacing Campbell at second base with Mayer, who's slashing .265/.344/.452 with eight homers in 42 games while making his Triple-A debut at age 22...
"Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox. Baseball's best prospect is another 21-year-old who's excelling in Triple-A, hitting .316/.449/.510 with six homers in 43 games after posting similar numbers at that level at the end of last season. The Red Sox have potential All-Stars or Gold Glovers at all three outfield spots and DH, but Anthony is wasting his time in the Minors."
Should the Red Sox bring the two young guys up to the majors?
