Insider 'Won't Be Surprised' If Red Sox Sign Two Of Three Stars

Could there be a move on the way for the Red Sox?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a third inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a third inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are in a position to significantly improve the organization this winter.

After winning 81 games in 2024, the Red Sox proved that they are worth investing in. Boston didn't finish above .500, but there was a time that it was over 10 games above .500 during the summer. The Red Sox struggled in the second half, but they showed that they already have the talent needed to compete for a playoff spot.

If the Red Sox can add a little more pitching this winter, maybe they can fight for the top spot in the American League East. With Blake Snell off the market, the top pitchers available in free agency currently are Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. Rōki Sasaki also will be available once he is posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines.

Boston has been linked to all three in summer capacity and The Athletic's Jim Bowden said he "won't be surprised" if the Red Sox end up landing two of the three.

"The Red Sox have been all-in this offseason, kicking the tires on almost every high-end free agent. They seem more committed to the starting pitching side of the market and are playing on Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Rōki Sasaki — and I won’t be surprised if they land two of them.

"I also see them adding a bat, with (Teoscar Hernández) or (Anthony Santander) more likely than (Juan Soto). I think the organization is ready to be decisive and more aggressive in the offseason again. Their farm system is stocked with players who are ready to be promoted or used as trade chips. The Red Sox are the most intriguing team to watch this winter."

It's clear that there are moves on the way for Boston and it's just a matter of time.

