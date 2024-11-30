Red Sox Two-Time All-Star Ranked Among 'Worst MLB Contracts'
We're at the point in the offseason when moves should start coming consistently in the near future.
Free agency and the trade market both should start to pick up. The Boston Red Sox are going to be a team to watch and already have been linked to a handful of big-name players. Will the Red Sox make a big addition in the near future?
It's surely possible. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked a different Boston big deal as one of the "Worst MLB Contracts." Boston signed two-time All-Star Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million deal ahead of the 2022 campaign.
He has three years left on his deal and Reuter ranked his deal as the sixth-worst in baseball.
"Trevor Story has played just 163 games over the first three seasons of his six-year, $140 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, hitting .232/.296/.397 for an 89 OPS+ with 21 home runs, 90 RBI and 4.0 WAR during that span," Reuter said. "A shoulder issue and subsequent surgery limited him to a career-low 26 games in 2024, and with top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell knocking on the door, the Boston front office could start looking to cut its losses in the not-too-distant future.
"After racking up 26.8 WAR, two All-Star selections, and two Silver Slugger Awards during his six seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Story has been a complete non-factor over the first half of his Red Sox contract, and at 32 years old, a return to his peak form seems increasingly unlikely."
If Story can stay healthy in 2025, there's definitely a chance he can live up to this deal. Everything is contingent on health with him
