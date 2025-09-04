Kyle Harrison Reveals How Close He Was To Red Sox Debut
The Boston Red Sox had Brennan Bernardino start its series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night followed by a slew of other relievers.
That plan was almost different, though. Reports surfaced that the Red Sox were considering promoting Kyle Harrison for his first appearance in Boston after being acquired back in June from the San Francisco Giants.
While this is the case, Harrison came to Boston but didn’t get the call to the MLB. He underwent an MRI on his ankle and the club ultimately didn’t make the call to promote him.
On Wednesday, Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette shared an inside look at what happened, including how close Harrison was to making his Boston debut.
The Red Sox almost promoted Kyle Harrison to Boston
"On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the WooSox left-handed pitcher threw on the field at Polar Park prior to packing his bags to head to Boston," Cassell said. "Harrison had been dealing with a left ankle injury, however, that popped up over the past week. So, the 24-year-old was scheduled to take an MRI Tuesday in Boston before possibly making a spot start for the Red Sox the next day. 'That’s not a good sign if I’m scheduled (to start) Wednesday (for the Red Sox),' Harrison told the T&G Wednesday afternoon. 'I want to be right when that’s my turn. I think that’s the way (the Red Sox) viewed it, too...'
"Results from the MRI came back clean, and structurally everything was sound with his left ankle, according to Harrison. But there was some inflammation. Boston ultimately decided to hold back on calling Harrison up to the big leagues...'“It’s unfortunate. I’m disappointed that I couldn’t be out there. But at the same time, I got to be right. It’s the best thing for the team, and they’re looking out for me, and I just really appreciate that,' Harrison said. 'I just feel like I let some people down, but I can’t look at it that way. You know? I got to get myself right first, and then I’ll worry about helping the team.'"
It was a roller coaster of 24 hours, but soon enough Harrison will get his shot. He's just 24 years old and was the jewel of the Rafael Devers trade from Boston's perspective. Clearly, they like this kid and it's only a matter of time.
