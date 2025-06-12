Marcelo Mayer Etched His Name In Red Sox History Vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox got another historic night from one of their top prospects on Wednesday.
Boston took on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park and the club’s top three prospects were in the lineup once again together. On Tuesday, outfielder Roman Anthony made team history as he became the youngest player in team history to rack up three RBIs in his first two games.
Infielder Marcelo Mayer didn’t wait around to etch his name in team history as well. Mayer blasted two home runs against the Rays and became the youngest member of the big league club to do so since Rafael Devers in 2018, per the team.
"Mayer is the youngest Red Sox player with a multi homer game since Raffy in 2018," the team announced on social media.
Mayer seemingly has been the forgotten member of the “Big 3.” Kristian Campbell got the nod to join the big league roster right out of Spring Training. Anthony now is in the majors and has gotten plenty of headlines.
Throughout this all, Mayer has just continued to hit. He has appeared in 15 games at the big league level and is slashing .250/.313/.523 with three homers, four RBIs, three doubles, and an .835 OPS.
In the minors this season, Mayer slashed .271/.347/.471 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs before getting his promotion to Boston when Alex Bregman went down with a quad injury.
There's a lot to be excited about right now in Boston.
