Marcelo Mayer Gives Relatable Response To Potential Red Sox Call-Up
When will the Boston Red Sox give Marcelo Mayer a shot at the big league level?
Mayer is doing everything he can do with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He has had success defensively all over the infield and currently is …
There really isn’t much more that he can do to make his case for a promotion to Boston. At this point, it seems like the decision is purely position-based rather than whether or not he’s ready to make the jump. Recently, there’s been buzz that Kristian Campbell could move over to first base and vacate second base. Mayer has been playing a lot of second base recently. The timing is interesting, to say the least.
So, how does Mayer feel about a potential promotion? Well, likely how you would expect him to, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Every day,” Mayer said about how often he thinks of a promotion. "As a player, that’s something that I’ve thought about every single day since I was a little kid watching games on the television with my family, or going to (San Diego) Padres games. It’s just something that you work so hard for every single day, and you just hope that one day it’s going to come true."
Mayer has played 42 games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this season and is slashing .265/.344/.452 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, and 29 runs scored. He's filling up the box score pretty much each night. When will that end up being the case, but in Boston?
