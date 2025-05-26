Marcelo Mayer Has Perfect Statement On Role With Red Sox
Boston Red Sox are going to get a long look at No. 2 prospect Marcelo Mayer.
Mayer was called up this past weekend to the big leagues after it was announced that star third baseman Alex Bregman was going to the Injured List. Mayer made his big league debut on Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles and was back in the mix on Sunday as well. On Sunday, Mayer collected his first two career big league hits.
Over at least the next few months, we'll likely see Mayer all over the infield. With Bregman down for the count, third base seems like his home for the time being but he's also seen time at shortstop and second base in the lead up to his promotion.
NESN's Tom Caron caught up with Mayer after the game on Sunday and he had a perfect answer when asked about his role in Boston.
"My role here is to do whatever I can to help the team win, so I’m going to get to the field and continue to work hard to do that," Mayer said.
Mayer is just 22 years old and sounds like he's been with the big league club for years, not just days. Losing Bregman is absolutely brutal. But, there is still plenty of talent on this roster to stay afloat until he gets back. Luckily, the Red Sox have a guy like Mayer who now will be able to help all over the infield in the meantime.
