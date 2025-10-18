Mariners Could Threaten Red Sox In 3-Time All-Star's Free Agency Sweepstakes
The Seattle Mariners' third baseman was the story of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night.
Eugenio Suárez's grand slam gave the Mariners a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven format. It was his second home run of the game, and one of the more dramatic moments in recent postseason history. But for how much longer will Suárez be the team's third baseman?
The answer, as it turns out, might wind up becoming of interest to Boston Red Sox fans hoping their team doesn't lose three-time All-Star Alex Bregman in free agency.
Are Mariners potential Bregman suitors?
On Friday, MassLive's Sean McAdam listed the Mariners among the potential suitors to lure Bregman away from the Red Sox in free agency, though he also guessed that Suárez returning to Seattle was a strong possibility, and that was before the 34-year-old's two-homer game on Friday evening.
"The Mariners aren’t typically top-of-the-market spenders, but if they lose in the ALCS, they could be motivated to go after a big piece like Bregman," McAdam wrote.
"He would provide some leadership to an otherwise fairly young team but it’s more likely that the Mariners try a shorter-term extension with fellow free agent third baseman Eugenio Suarez, whom they acquired at last July’s deadline."
McAdam almost seems to be downplaying the Mariners as a threat, and it's this writer's opinion that they shouldn't be.
Sometimes, a taste of postseason success is all it takes for a team to go full-throttle in the offseason, so if the Mariners were to lose in the World Series (and maybe Suárez were to cool off a bit along the way), it would be very believable that they'd get involved in Bregman's market.
With that being said, the Mariners' luxury tax payroll was roughly $55 million lower than the Red Sox's this season, and they've also got first base to worry about with Josh Naylor joining Suárez in free agency. Plus, they may need to start thinking about extensions for starting pitchers like Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo.
Should the Mariners be viewed as a threat if more whispers start circling about their pursuit of Bregman? Yes. Should the Red Sox be ashamed if the Mariners wind up beating their offer? Also yes.
