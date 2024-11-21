Inside The Red Sox

Mariners Tabbed As Blockbuster Landing Spot For Red Sox Breakout Star

Will the Red Sox cut ties with the breakout star this winter in a trade?

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
There surely will be a lot of movement involving the Boston Red Sox over the next few months.

Boston clearly has made it known that it is open for business and willing to get its levels of spending back to what it used to be, or at least close to it. The Red Sox have been linked to a handful of stars in free agency and the trade market.

The Red Sox seem like a team willing to make any move and may end up needing to trade away from its surplus of outfield talent. Boston currently has Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Rob Refsnyder at the big league level. The Red Sox also have top prospect Roman Anthony on the way to the big leagues.

If the Red Sox were to make another addition this offseason for a player like Juan Soto or Teoscar Hernández it would make the need for trade even more obvious.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi took a look at the team and suggested that Abreu could be moved and brought up the Seattle Mariners.

"Wilyer Abreu just received votes in the Rookie of the Year conversation," Morosi said. "A team like the Seattle Mariners, we talked about them earlier in the week. They need offense. Guys that put the ball in play. Wilyer Abreu for me would be a great fit for the Mariners."

Morosi didn't mention what the return would look like for Boston, but the Mariners have a surplus of good, young pitching. Maybe a deal could happen.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

