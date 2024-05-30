Marlins Star 'Single Player Most Likely To Be Traded,' Red Sox Logical Fit
The Boston Red Sox have done just enough to hang around at 28-28, putting them 2 1/2 games back for an American League Wild spot just over one-third of the way through the season.
It's probably more likely than not that Boston falls just short of contention by the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline and opts to sell off impending free agents such as Tyler O'Neill, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and possibly Nick Pivetta.
However, if they were to go on a run and position themselves as buyers, the Miami Marlins have a player who could be a huge help to the Red Sox's cause. Fortunately, the right-hander is expected to be traded this summer.
"(Jesús) Luzardo to me is the single player most likely to be traded," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on "Foul Territory" Wednesday. "The Marlins are going to keep going. They traded Luis Arráez, they are going to trade Luzardo as long as he stays healthy -- he had that little flare-up physically earlier -- but he's gone."
Luzardo has a 4.18 ERA, 50-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .226 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 51 2/3 innings through nine starts this season. His 3.63 FIP appears to be closer to what he'll end up at this season given his strong underlying metrics.
The 26-year-old is under team control through 2026 and would be a perfect addition to the Red Sox given his ability to help them win games in the present while stabilizing the rotation for years to come.
The possibility of a trade would come down to the Marlins asking price -- as the Red Sox are extremely unlikely to give up any of their top three prospects -- shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel.
If Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow can acquire Luzardo while keeping the big three intact, he'd be extremely wise to do so. If not, there are plenty of other fish in the sea.
