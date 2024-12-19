Red Sox Still In Play For Cardinals $74M Star After Denying Astros Deal
Will the Boston Red Sox add a future Hall of Famer to the infield?
It certainly sounds like there at least is a chance.
Boston has been looking for a right-handed bat to help upgrade the middle of the lineup, and there has been a lot of smoke about the possibility of acquiring St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado.
He's on the trade block and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get moved soon. The Cardinals even tried to move him to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, but he turned the deal down using his no-trade clause.
Arenado still is out there on the trade market, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, John Denton, and Brian McTaggart listed the Red Sox among the still possible suitors.
"The list of potential suitors has a familiar feel to it," Feinsand, Denton, and McTaggart said. "The (Philadelphia Phillies) have been listening to offers for Alec Bohm, potentially creating a vacancy at the hot corner. The (New York Yankees) could play Arenado at third and move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second. The (New York Mets) could shift Mark Vientos to first base to open a spot at third. Ditto for the Red Sox, who could move Rafael Devers to first. Arenado has even said he would be willing to switch positions himself in the right scenario."
Boston needs a right-handed bat and Arenado is one of the best available. Plus, he surely will be cheaper than another option like Alex Bregman. Arenado has just three years left on his contract and is owed $74 million. Bregman will get more than that. Maybe adding Arenado is the right move?
