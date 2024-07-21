Mets Reportedly Could Trade All-Star Lefty Hurler; Will Red Sox Bite?
The Boston Red Sox would benefit from acquiring an experienced left-handed starter before July 30, and the New York Mets could surprisingly be making such a pitcher available.
With aces like Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal either demanding bounteous returns or teetering on untouchable status, Boston is scanning every inch of the starting pitcher’s market right now.
Perhaps chief baseball officer Craig Breslow should take a long, hard look at the New York Mets, since reports indicate they could be making multiple starters available, including veteran lefty José Quintana.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the Mets might place Quintana on the trading block even if they are buyers.
“If the Mets stumble out of the gate the second half – or even try to be a buyer and seller simultaneously – they will have some attractive trade pieces in starters Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea,” Nightengale said.
Quintana is 4-6 this season for New York with a 4.13 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. Quintana would bring valuable experience to the young Red Sox, as he’s pitched for seven teams in 13 seasons. He was named an All-Star in 2016 while a member of the Chicago White Sox.
The addition of Quintana would not move mountains for manager Alex Cora, but it would nonetheless be a “glue” move to secure the back end of Boston’s rotation and bolster the clubhouse.
Breslow will be faced with a myriad of possibilities next week, and he should keep Quintana in mind if the Mets do indeed put the veteran up for sale.
