Red Sox Eliminate All-Star Starting Pitcher As Trade Target, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could be removing an ace from their trade deadline wish list.
Boston is calling everyone about starting pitchers right now, with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow likely targeting a veteran arm.
In a shrinking market, however, Breslow will probably settle for a starter in any age bracket, so long as they are talented enough to legitimately bolster the Red Sox rotation.
Recent reports described a door suddenly opening for Boston to acquire Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal, but that opportunity may have just as quickly closed.
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Skubal is staying put in Detroit. On Sunday, Nightengale firmly denounced any possibility that Skubal will be moved, much to the disappointment of Red Sox Nation.
“Enough with the silly Tarik Skubal trade rumors,” Nightengale said. “The Detroit Tigers are not trading him.”
Skubal’s talent is of the rare sort that would have given Boston’s playoff chances a shocking boost. If Skubal is truly untouchable, Breslow and Boston’s brass will have to lower their expectations for the level of impact pitching up for sale.
Or, Breslow could pivot on Skubal and pull off an even more epic deal for Garrett Crochet, sending Red Sox fans into a state of ecstasy.
Fenway Park will be welcoming a new starting pitcher to its famed grounds in the next two weeks, but no one knows for sure who that will be.
