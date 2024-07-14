Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Eliminate All-Star Starting Pitcher As Trade Target, Per Insider

Boston wants to add a quality starter, but the market is shrinking.

Colin Keane

May 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Wally, the Boston Red Sox mascot waves a Boston Wins flag to celebrate the victory against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox could be removing an ace from their trade deadline wish list.

Boston is calling everyone about starting pitchers right now, with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow likely targeting a veteran arm.

In a shrinking market, however, Breslow will probably settle for a starter in any age bracket, so long as they are talented enough to legitimately bolster the Red Sox rotation.

Recent reports described a door suddenly opening for Boston to acquire Detroit Tigers All-Star Tarik Skubal, but that opportunity may have just as quickly closed.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Skubal is staying put in Detroit. On Sunday, Nightengale firmly denounced any possibility that Skubal will be moved, much to the disappointment of Red Sox Nation.

“Enough with the silly Tarik Skubal trade rumors,” Nightengale said. “The Detroit Tigers are not trading him.”

Skubal’s talent is of the rare sort that would have given Boston’s playoff chances a shocking boost. If Skubal is truly untouchable, Breslow and Boston’s brass will have to lower their expectations for the level of impact pitching up for sale.

Or, Breslow could pivot on Skubal and pull off an even more epic deal for Garrett Crochet, sending Red Sox fans into a state of ecstasy.

Fenway Park will be welcoming a new starting pitcher to its famed grounds in the next two weeks, but no one knows for sure who that will be.

Colin Keane

COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Boston Red Sox On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

