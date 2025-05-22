Mets Star Pete Alonso Surprisingly Mentioned For Red Sox
The New York Mets have one of the best first basemen in baseball and it will be interesting if he ends up sticking around in the longterm.
This past offseason, Pete Alonso was one of the top free agents on the open market but didn't end up landing a deal he probably deserved. Alonso ended up getting a two-year, $54 million deal with a player option for 2026.
He bet on himself and it's paying off. Alonso is having the best start to a season of his career so far. The 30-year-old is slashing .294/.400/.544 with nine homers, 37 RBIs, and a league-leading 16 doubles in 49 games played. Alonso is already at 1.6 wins above replacement. In comparison, he had 2.6 wins above replacement overall last year in 162 games played.
Alonso is a superstar and The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked him as the No. 3 pending free agent position player. One thing that stood out as well is that Bowden said the Boston Red Sox are a team that could make sense for him.
No. 3. Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets (opt out)," Bowden said. "Age: 30. Bats: R Throws: R. OPS+: 174. WAR: 21.8. Alonso entered Tuesday ranked fourth in MLB with a .965 OPS. He likely will opt out and get the long-term contract he sought last offseason before returning to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal. If he doesn’t stay in New York, Alonso would be a fit with several teams including the Phillies (Bryce Harper would seem willing to move back to the outfield for him), Cubs (they would have to be interested if they lose out on Tucker), Rangers and Mariners (both would benefit from his power bat and leadership, as would the Red Sox, particularly if they keep Rafael Devers at DH)."
Alonso would be great at Fenway Park on an everyday basis, but this doesn't seem very likely right now. Boston could end up having its own high-priced free agent to worry about if Alex Bregman opts out of his deal. Landing someone like Alonso would be nice, but it's far too early to have this type of discussion.
