Red Sox's Walker Buehler Throws Shade At Mets' Francisco Lindor
The Boston Red Sox had a surprising night on Tuesday.
Boston welcomed Walker Buehler back after a stint on the Injured List. He didn’t last long in the game against the New York Mets, though. He was ejected after just 2 1/3 innings pitched. It was a pretty big surprise and he opened up about the ejection afterward, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"I’ve been in this league too long for that to happen," Buehler said as transcribed by Cotillo. "For me personally, it’s one of those things where you’re very conflicted. You feel very convicted in what I felt and saw, but at the same time, this is a team game and something I let get out of hand. Personally, that’s the disappointing part of it...
"I’m not gonna talk about what he did or didn’t do. I don’t think it’s my place... I’m not gonna talk on his side of it. For me, it spiraled a little bit and he said some things he thought I shouldn’t have said and whatnot. At the end of the day, putting our team in a position like that is the only thing I really regret in that situation."
After the game, Buehler took to social media with a few different posts. One involved Laz Diaz and the other New York Mets shortstop.
Diaz told reporters, also transcribed by Cotillo: "He can say stuff from the mound. But once he comes off the mound, he’s leaving his position to argue balls and strikes. Once anybody leaves their position to argue balls and strikes, that’s an immediate ejection."
Buehler had a short response: "Who cut the distance?"
A video circulated of Lindor appearing to lean into one of Buehler's pitches and then pushing for the ejection from second base.
"I wouldn’t want me out there either," Buehler said. "Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of (explicit) animals. Tough choice."
It was an odd night, but the Red Sox got the job done again.
More MLB: Red Sox Chaos: Walker Buehler, Alex Cora Both Ejected Vs. Mets