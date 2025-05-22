MLB Analyst Explains Reason For Red Sox Rookie’s Drop In Production
Why has Boston Red Sox rookie sensation Kristian Campbell cooled off?
Well, for starters, he was expected to. Anyone who assumed the 22-year-old Campbell would hit far north of .300 for his entire rookie season wasn’t being realistic.
After a torrid start to the 2025 season (and his Major League career), Campbell is down to a .231/.320/.378 slash line (entering Thursday). Campbell has hit five home runs and driven in 15 RBI.
"KC" has struggled at the plate recently, no doubt, and on Tuesday night, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger speculated as to why during MLB Tonight.
“Kristian Campbell (is) learning first base,” Amsinger said.
“He's played multiple positions. Therefore, he has cooled off. His bat has cooled off.”
“There was a moment for the first two weeks of the season, Kristian Campbell would have been No. 1 (among rookies), but he's down to No. 9,” Amsinger added, referring to his rankings of best MLB rookies.
Amsinger makes a good point here.
Not enough people understand the energy and mental toll that goes into changing defensive positions or learning a new position, especially at the highest level. This is a discussion that has recently been raised in light of all the Rafael Devers drama. Notably, Devers began the 2025 season frigid at the plate as he navigated a change to designated hitter.
Campbell has been yanked around all over the diamond defensively, playing multiple outfield positions in addition to second base, and now he’s taking practice reps at first, of course.
There’s no reason an athletic and skilled player like Campbell can’t pull off playing everywhere (a la Ceddanne Rafaela), but that doesn’t mean it will be seamless.
Campbell is taking on a heavy load for the Red Sox right now in terms of multiple assignments, and don’t forget — he’s also going to experience rookie fatigue at some point (maybe that's happening already).
Considering all of that, Campbell is still having a successful year, and by the way, the season is still young.
After taking two of three games from the New York Mets, Campbell and the Red Sox have a day off on Thursday and will host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a four-game set on Friday.
