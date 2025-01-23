MLB Insider 'Firmly Expects' Red Sox To Make Addition In This Area
Boston Red Sox fans still should have hope that more reinforcements are on the way.
Boston has the means realistically to make any type of move it wants. The Red Sox haven't heavily spent in the offseason yet so they have plenty of money at their disposal. Will they be able to get a deal done, though?
It's a two-way street and it will take Boston offering the type of deal a player is looking for and a player specifically wanting to come to the Red Sox. Boston has been linked to a plethora of possible candidates this offseason, but things just haven't worked out in its favor at times.
There's still a lot of time left in the offseason, though, and FanSided's Robert Murray "firmly expects" Boston will add at least a reliever before Spring Training gets here.
"I firmly expect (the Red Sox) Sox to add a reliever at this point," Murray said. "They were involved with Tanner Scott, although they weren't among the finalists there. At least they weren't among the top two or three teams from what I've gathered."
The bullpen is an area that could use a boost right now so it is nice to hear an insider like Murray say that he expects some type of move to happen. Most of the chatter about the team has involved someone like Alex Bregman, but adding a right-handed slugger isn't all they need. Adding one more bullpen piece also could be huge.
