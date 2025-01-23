Red Sox Insider Throws Cold Water On Possible Boston-Alex Bregman Deal
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to bring Alex Bregman to town before Spring Training?
That has been the talk of Boston over the last few months. He's arguably the top right-handed bat left on the market. There's an argument to be made that it could be Pete Alonso, but he is more of a power hitter and Bregman can do it all.
Bregman fits with Boston and has been tied to him pretty much every day in some capacity. MassLive.com's Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo threw some cold water on the possible pairing, though.
"Reading between the lines of Jared Carrabis’ stuff on this I don’t think anyone should feel super confident right now," Cotillo said. "But that has been a tough market to gauge all around."
Recently there was speculation that a deal was coming close and Carrabis took to social media and said that isn't the case.
"I think that’s premature at the moment," Carrabis said.
There has been a lot said about Bregman and it's hard to read into what is real and what isn't. Cotillo is one of the most respected Red Sox insiders and Carrabis has plenty of ties to the organization. If there were some people to listen to in some capacity, listen to them.
This doesn't mean that a deal can't happen. But, nothing seems to be imminent and we will have to continue to wait to see what happens.
