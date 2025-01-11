MLB Insider Gives Latest Update On Red Sox, Garrett Crochet Extension
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to keep their newest addition around for the foreseeable future?
Boston paid a high price to bring 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet to town. The Red Sox wanted to add another top-tier starting pitcher into the mix and acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects.
This was the team's biggest move of the offseason so far and it was a great deal. While this is the case, will he stick around in the long term? Crochet and the Red Sox settled on a $3.8 million deal for the 2025 season to avoid arbitration. He has one more year of arbitration eligibility before hitting free agency at the end of the 2026 season.
There has been some chatter that the two sides have discussed a long-term extension, but a deal hasn't gotten done yet.
MassLive.com's Sean McAdam gave the latest update on the talks and Red Sox fans should be optimistic.
"The Red Sox spent part of this past week beginning a dialogue with representatives for pitcher Garrett Crochet, with an aim of getting Crochet contractually extended beyond 2026," McAdam said. "That’s an encouraging sign, and a path the Red Sox should absolutely take. It would make no sense for the Red Sox to surrender four prospects — as they did last month, including two in their Top 10 — for Crochet and then have him exit free agency after just two seasons.
"On one hand, the Red Sox likely have a pretty good idea as to what it will take to satisfy Crochet’s camp; one industry source noted recently that every interested team that spoke with the White Sox this offseason about Crochet was made aware of what the general parameters of an extension would look like. Further, it was made known that Crochet was very much willing to quickly sign an extension with the team trading for him and achieve some stability."
The two sides haven't agreed to anything yet, but it sounds like the Red Sox at least should have an idea of what the lefty wants. Boston made the right move bringing Crochet to town and now it should do everything possible to give him a new deal before the 2025 season kicks off.
