Red Sox Eyeing Long-Term Extension With 25-Year-Old All-Star
The Boston Red Sox pulled off one of the biggest trades of the offseason so far by landing All-Star hurler Garrett Crochet.
Crochet is just 25 years old and earned an All-Star nod with the Chicago White Sox in 2024 in his first season as a full-time starting pitcher. The big lefty dominated for the majority of the season. In the second half of the season he was held more to an innings limit it seemed, but Crochet still looked good.
He finished the season with a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts to go along with an eye-popping 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 146 innings pitched. Crochet is the real deal and now will give the Red Sox the left-handed star that it needs.
Boston acquired Crochet knowing that right now he is only under team control until 2027. While this is the case, there has been a lot of chatter about the possibility of a long-term extension. A move would make sense from Boston's perspective, especially because of the amount the club gave up to bring him to town.
It's unknown if a deal will get done, but the two sides reportedly are discussing a long-term extension, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"When the Red Sox acquired starter Garrett Crochet from the White Sox in mid-December, they did so with an eye on extending him past 2026, his last year under team control," Cotillo said. "Their efforts to that end have begun. The sides have already had some dialogue about a contract extension, a baseball source confirmed Wednesday, though it remains unclear if anything is close.
"The Red Sox and Crochet’s representatives at CAA have been, and will continue to be, in touch about an agreement to avoid arbitration before Thursday’s deadline, and the one-year agreement has been the sides’ main focus throughout this week. At the least, however, preliminary discussions about longer-term possibilities have been held, too."
Hopefully, the two sides can hammer a deal out.
