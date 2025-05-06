MLB Insider Has Solution To Replace Red Sox's Triston Casas
Who will be the Boston Red Sox's solution at first base?
Triston Casas suffered a very likely season-ending knee injury and now the team has a serious question in front of them. The short-term fix Romy González but will they make an addition? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal mentioned three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo as a potential fix.
"If you remember last year when Casas got hurt, the Red Sox picked up Garrett Cooper at one point and Dominic Smith at another and they kind of patched it together that way," Rosenthal said. "Those guys presumably are still available. Dominic Smith is in the Yankees' system right now. Garrett Cooper is in the Atlanta system and I assume they have opt-outs in their contracts.
"So, if the Red Sox wanted to get one of them they could. and I'll give you another name too. This guy's not playing, but he's out there. Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo remains a free agent, and I'm quite certain it will take him some time to get into shape, but again this is a season-ending injury to Casas, and who knows they might want to take a shot along those lines."
Rizzo last played for the New York Yankees but isn't on a team right now. He's a free agent and is 35 years old. He dealt with injuries throughout his Yankees stint, but still could be a veteran option to help if the Red Sox look to the open market.
