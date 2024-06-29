Inside The Red Sox

MLB Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Future Of Red Sox Manager Alex Cora

Will Cora stick around with Boston in the long-term?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) watches the team warmup before a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox currently are looking like a playoff team.

Boston didn't do much this past offseason and rolled with internal options. The expectation entering the 2024 season was that Boston was going to struggle but it hasn't. The Red Sox have shined and certainly have surprised some people.

One of the biggest reasons for the Red Sox's success this season certainly is the leadership of manager Alex Cora. He has put the team in position to win despite a lack of spending from the front office.

His future with the team very much has been in question this season as his contract ends after the 2024 campaign. What he will do next is unclear, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't expect him back in Boston.

"No one thinks he’ll be back in Boston," Heyman said.

Cora will have options at the end of the season and certainly will end up being one of the highest-paid managers in baseball. It's unclear whether or not he will be back in Boston, although that would be great.

He has become one of the top managers in baseball since taking over the spot for Boston ahead of the 2018 season. Cora helped lead Boston to arguably the best season in team history and won the 2018 World Series.

Although the Red Sox haven't won a title since that season, they consistently have performed above expectations. Hopefully, the two sides can work something out this offseason.

Patrick McAvoy

