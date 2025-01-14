MLB Insider Shares Update On Red Sox Pursuit Of Projected $65 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox certainly sounds like a team that is looking to add a big piece to the bullpen.
Boston’s bullpen was one of the worst in baseball last season. There is a real argument that the bullpen is the biggest reason why the team fell apart down the stretch and missed out on a playoff spot.
The Red Sox already have added someone who should help Aroldis Chapman but it sounds like they want more. This isn’t shocking because the team finished with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.39.
One guy who has popped up as a fit is All-Star lefty Tanner Scott. He is the best reliever available and FanSided’s Robert Murray gave an update on what he’s hearing about Boston’s pursuit.
“Scott, I’ve heard the Red Sox linked there for the majority of the offseason,” Murray said on “The Baseball Insiders” podcast. “They are one of many big-market teams that have been involved there. But the Red Sox also are casting a pretty wide net when it comes to the bullpen search. It’s not just Scott and we’ve even seen a report saying that Scott could get $20 million a year which that is a lot of money for a reliever.
“That would qualify as a big-dollar move. I think that would fit that category for sure but if he does get $20 million per year, I don’t know if I could see the Red Sox being the ones to do that deal. We’ll see, but I feel pretty confident that will leave this offseason with at least one other reliever not on the roster.”
Spotrac is projecting Scott to get a four-year, $65 million deal. If that does end up being the deal he gets, Boston should be all over it. If that number rises to one that is $20 million or more per year, the Red Sox should steer clear and use that money elsewhere, like Alex Bregman.
