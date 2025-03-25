MLB Insider Shares Wild 2025 Prediction For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox arguably are the top team on paper in the American League.
Boston upgraded the organization in key areas throughout the offseason and now looks like its ready to make its way back to the playoffs. One thing that hasn't been talked about enough is the fact that the club looks like a significantly better defensive club than it has over the last few years.
That's important because Boston's defense certainly has hurt the team over the last few years. Wilyer Abreu was a bright spot last year winning a Gold Glove Award and the outfield could be even better this year. If Trevor Story can stay healthy, that will allow Ceddanne Rafaela to spend his time in center field. The expected out field right now is Jarren Duran, Rafaela, and Abreu.
All are plus defenders and having them together for the whole season could be a game-changer. ESPN's David Schoenfield even shared a "bold" prediction that the trio could all win Gold Glove Awards in 2025.
"One (realistic) bold prediction: No team has ever won all three outfield Gold Gloves, but the trio of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu can do just that," Schoenfield said. "Abreu won in right field as a rookie. Duran was second among all outfielders in defensive runs saved in 2024 although would have to beat out three-time winner Steven Kwan in left. And Rafaela has Gold Glove range in center if he hits enough to hold off Anthony (or isn't needed again at shortstop)."
If you're an opposing team, you're going to have trouble getting a ball to drop in the outfield with these three out there.
More MLB: Red Sox Fans Are Familiar With Kristian Campbell's Favorite Player