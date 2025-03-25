Red Sox Fans Are Familiar With Kristian Campbell's Favorite Player
The Boston Red Sox are going to have one of the top prospects in baseball in the lineup when Opening Day gets here on March 27th.
The lineup obviously hasn't been announced at this point, but the Red Sox informed Kristian Campbell that he will be on the big league roster and the club recently made it clear if any of the "Big 3" made the roster, they weren't doing so to come off the bench.
Campbell is the team's No. 2 prospect and the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball heading into the season. He's the real deal and the Red Sox fortunately will have him in the lineup early on at the very least.
One thing that was interesting is that he recently was asked who his favorite player to watch and mentioned old friend Mookie Betts, as shared by Minor League Baseball on social media.
"Mookie Betts, that's what of my favorite players to watch," Campbell said.
"I like watching these two guys also," Campbell said while pointing toward fellow "Big 3" members Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.
Betts won a World Series in Boston and also was the American League Most Valuable Player in 2018. If Campbell can come anywhere close to the player that Betts is, Boston is going to be just fine for years to come. Like Betts, Campbell also can play in the middle infield as well as the outfield. It's certainly going to be fun to see him this year in the majors.
More MLB: Red Sox CEO Addresses Rafael Devers-Alex Begman Drama