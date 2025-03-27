MLB Writer Floats Ridiculous Trade Involving Red Sox's Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Devers is just 28 years old and he landed a 10-year, $313.5 million deal with Boston that will keep him in town through the 2033 season. The Red Sox made a historic investment in him and he isn't going anywhere.
There have been some ridiculous things said about Devers throughout Spring Training. He said he wanted to stay at third base and that led to a whole thing. Alex Bregman is now in town and the two should help Boston in a big way this season. While this is the case, some have speculated about trades. Again, it's not happening.
While this is the case, Athlon Sports' Sam Bernardi wrote up an odd proposal for the Red Sox to send Devers to the Detroit Tigers for Spencer Torkelson, Max Clark, and Tyler Holton.
"One team that could make a run at Devers is the Detroit Tigers," Holton said. "After their captivating run to the American League Divisional Series in 2024, the Tigers should look to capitalize on their momentum and excellent group of arms, led by reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. Mock Trade: Red Sox send Devers to the Tigers for first baseman Spencer Torkelson, outfielder Max Clark (Detroit’s No. 2 prospect), and left-handed reliever Tyler Holton."
Bregman signed a three-year deal with Boston that has multiple opt-outs. There's a chance that the 2025 season ends and Bregman opts out and goes elsewhere. Why would the Red Sox even consider a trade with Devers for a minute? Unlikely.