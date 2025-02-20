Red Sox Last-Second $7 Million Prediction Before Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox look like a team ready to contend for the top spot in the American League.
Boston arguably has improved more this offseason than any other team. The Red Sox went out and landed Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, and Garret Crochet this offseason. The Red Sox won 81 games last year and now look like one of the best teams in baseball on paper.
The Red Sox also added All-Star flamethrower Aroldis Chapman into the mix to help fix the bullpen along with Adam Ottavino. There is still room for a little growth, though. There is still an option out there that can help.
Here is one $7 million prediction for the Red Sox before Opening Day.
Red Sox will sign David Robertson to a one-year, $7 million deal
Boston doesn’t need to go out and make a huge move. Their bullpen is in a solid place right now, but there is still room for growth even after bringing Ottavino to town.
Robertson had a 3.00 ERA last year with the Texas Rangers across 68 appearances. The 16-year MLB veteran is projected to land a one-year deal worth just over $7 million by Spotrac. If the Red Sox could add someone like Robertson to town, it would just give them a better chance of taking down the New York Yankees in the American League East. The Red Sox are going for it. Why not go get Robertson before someone else can?
