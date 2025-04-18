MLB Writer Surprisingly Gives Mediocre Grade To Red Sox MVP Candidate
Alex Bregman has been the Boston Red Sox’s best hitter in 2025, so why did Bregman’s play receive a mediocre grade on Friday from a notable MLB writer?
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer released an article entitled “The Good, Bad and Meh MLB First Impressions on New Teams in 2025”; Rymer featured Bregman in the piece.
“Offensively, at least, the Red Sox could not have asked for a better start by Alex Bregman,” Rymer wrote.
“He's hit safely in 13 of 19 games, with multiple hits in six of those. His latest feat was a 5-for-5 showing at Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday, in which he homered twice and drove in four.”
“Considering that Bregman's Gold Glove-winning defense is a big reason why he's at third and Rafael Devers is now DH'ing, the expectation is obviously that he should be getting it done in the field as well.”
“The irony is that he's not. The Red Sox lead the majors with 20 errors, and a team-high four of those are on Bregman. He's looked plenty spry in the field, but his throws have been, shall we say, adventurous.”
“This is not to say the Red Sox won't gladly take what Bregman is doing at the plate. But if they had their druthers, all the Bregman-Devers drama from spring training wouldn't be blowing up in their face right now. … First Impression: Meh.”
Bregman has committed 97 errors in his career spanning nine-plus seasons. 85 of those errors were committed at third base, 11 at shortstop, and two in the outfield. Bregman has only tallied 10-plus errors in four seasons: 2017 (10), 2018 (13), 2023 (15), and 2024 (10).
Entering Friday, Bregman was slashing .321/.365/.564 for Boston with four home runs, 16 RBI, and a stolen base. Bregman leads the 10-10 Red Sox in batting average, home runs, RBI, and hits (25). If Bregman maintains that kind of plate production over 162 games, he could end up being a top five MVP candidate for the third time in his career.
Bregman finished fifth in American League MVP voting in 2018 with the Houston Astros and second in AL MVP voting in 2019, both All-Star seasons for the third baseman.
Bregman and Boston open up a four-game series at Fenway Park versus the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The Red Sox will look to avenge their 2-1 series loss to Chicago last weekend at Rate Field.
