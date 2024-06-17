Nationals Shut-Down Hurler Could Be Traded Soon; Will Red Sox Get Involved?
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching and if the Boston Red Sox keep finding ways to win games likely will be looking to add.
Boston -- like most clubs -- could use some more pitching. The Red Sox's starting rotation and bullpen are in solid spots but it wouldn't hurt to add to either down the stretch as the club looks to get back to the postseason.
One player who could make a lot of sense is Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan. Washington currently is one game under .500 and could look to move Finnegan this summer, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Multiple Nationals players have generated trade interest ahead of next month's deadline, including Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, and Lane Thomas," Morosi said. "But at this point, it's not clear at all that they're going to sell. In fact, the Nats are tied for a playoff spot."
It's certainly going to be an interesting month as clubs determine their next steps. Washington is under .500 but still could land a playoff spot. If they start to fall further under .500, though, Finnegan would be a great pickup for Boston.
The veteran righty has been fantastic so far this season and has a 1.78 ERA and 31-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30 appearances for Washington. Boston's bullpen has been solid this season and should get even better as Liam Hendriks nears a return to the mound.
If the Red Sox could get Hendriks back and add someone like Finnegan, the bullpen could be a true weapon for them down the stretch.
