Next Steps For Kristian Campbell Before Red Sox Promotion
The Boston Red Sox are currently still awaiting the results of an MRI on Roman Anthony's ailing oblique.
The young outfielder was forced out of Boston's clash against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night and right now it is still unclear if he will need to miss any time. In the aftermath of the Anthony injury and exit from Tuesday's game, there's already been a lot of chatter out there about who could possibly replace him if he needs to miss time.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, I made the case for No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon García. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the expected option to replace Anthony if need be is going to be Nick Sogard.
"As the Red Sox await Roman Anthony's MRI results, Nick Sogard is the likely choice to replace him on the roster, per multiple sources," Cotillo said.
When will Kristian Campbell return to Boston?
Cotillo is one of the most plugged in insiders out there so it seems like a pretty safe bet that Sogard will be the guy.
Another name that was thrown around on social media is fellow "Big 3" member Kristian Campbell, athough that has been purely speculation, unlike the news from Cotillo about Sogard. He began the season in Boston and then was sent down to the minors where he has been working out some of the kinks after an ice-cold stretch.
He wasn't chosen as a September 1st call-up and it sounds like he still has work to do before an eventual promotion. Triple-A Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy talked about his progression and what he still has to do, as shared by Newsweek's Tim Crowley.
"There's more to it in than that," Tracy said. "He had a hell of a run. ... There's at-bats in between and keeping the quality of the at-bat good throughout the game. He's got some outfield incorporated. He's still going to play some first base. We've worked on baserunning, attentiveness on the bases. We've worked on a lot."
"More than anything, I think with Kristian. Where is he going to play right now? He's young. We're all aware he got paid the contract. Everybody knows that. Where is he going to play, get reps and continue to get better at a young age. At the moment, he's doing what he needs to do right here. Does he want to go there? Sure. I didn't ask him, but I guarantee you he wants to go back to the big leagues. If the organization knows he's going back to the big leagues to sit there and he's got the potential for 18 more games here to play, he's going to play."
There's still more decisions to be made with the 23-year-old so don't expect him up to Boston in the very near future.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Shuts Down Reported Kyle Harrison Promotion