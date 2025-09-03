Red Sox Insider Shuts Down Reported Kyle Harrison Promotion
The Boston Red Sox are going for a sweep over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night and it sounds like the top player acquired in the summer Rafael Devers trade isn't going to join the team in the big leauges after all.
Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the Red Sox were going to bring lefty starter Kyle Harrison up to Boston for the finale against Cleveland. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on social media on Tuesday that Harrison was "in play" to pitch on Wednesday, but things were murky due to a potential ankle injury and potential MRI.
"I tweeted earlier that Kyle Harrison won't be activated today, per a source. This after the report he was packing his bags in Worcester," Smith said on Tuesday. "I wrote the expectation is he’ll be activated to pitch tomorrow when the Red Sox need a starter. We asked Cora specifically about Harrison yesterday and he said everyone was in play for Wednesday.
The Red Sox reportedly won't have Kyle Harrison on Wednesday
"That said, there was also a report that Harrison might be coming to Boston for an MRI on his ankle. I have asked around about that report and I've been told Harrison still is in play to pitch tomorrow. Nobody will confirm whether there's an ankle issue — but he still in play to pitch tomorrow, per a source. They also could use Dustin May as a bulk reliever on short rest. I will continue to try to get more information on the report about Harrison's ankle."
On Wednesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe shared that the current expectation now is that Harrison will not be promoted and pitch for the Red Sox on Wednesday night against the Guardians.
"This could change, but as of this morning, the Red Sox were not planning to call up a pitcher (such as Kyle Harrison) for today's game," Speier said. "With (Brennan Bernardino) starting and (Dustin May) (and others such as Zack Kelly who can give multiple innings) available, they feel covered."
Speier didn't mention anything about the potential ankle injury, but this is interesting at the very least. As more information is reported, it will be shared.
