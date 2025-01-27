Nightmare Scenario Potentially Could Be In Play For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are in an interesting spot right now.
Boston itself has said that its biggest need right now is a right-handed bat. The Red Sox have said that they were going to be willing to spend more this offseason, but that hasn't been the case yet. There is still time left in the offseason, but Boston hasn't gotten any big, multi-year deals done,
The Red Sox obviously tried to get Juan Soto and were right in the mix for him, but things didn't work out. Boston has been tied to Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman pretty much since the Soto sweepstakes ended.
Bregman makes almost too much sense for the Red Sox and it helped that it seemed like the Astros had no chance of bringing him back. That may not be the case any longer, though. Houston has been tied to Bregman again over the last few days and now has more spending flexibility. The Astros reportedly are trading star reliever Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros, pending medical review, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Pressly will waive his no-trade clause to Chicago to facilitate the move, and Houston will send money to help cover his $14 million salary."
Bregman has spent his entire big league career with the Astros so far and now they have more money to spend. If the Red Sox really want him, they may need to get uncomfortably quickly to get a deal done. Bregman's market seems to be getting bigger rather than smaller. This will make negotiations tough.
