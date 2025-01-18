One Top-Tier Bullpen Target For Red Sox Not Named Tanner Scott
The Boston Red Sox need to make at least one more move for the bullpen before the offseason comes to an end.
We don’t have much time left with just a few weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. The Red Sox have made a solid already by picking Aroldis Chapman. It already has been reported that Garrett Whitlock will be moving back to the bullpen as well.
Boston’s bullpen should also get a healthy Liam Hendriks into the mix for the 2025 season. He’s a three-time All-Star and two-time Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award winner who could give the club the big lift it needs.
While this is the case, there are some more intriguing free agents out there. Boston has been linked to Tanner Scott a lot throughout the offseason, but the club doesn’t necessarily need to make that massive of an investment. It could make more sense to take that money and use it elsewhere for someone like Alex Bregman.
If the Red Sox want to add another big piece, though, another top-tier option would be one-time All-Star David Robertson. He spent the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers and logged a 3.00 ERA across 68 appearances.
Robertson is a 16-year big league veteran who will be significantly less expensive than someone like Scott. But, he could give the team a much-needed high-leverage, dependable arm. The Red Sox don’t necessarily need Scott. Robertson would be just as good of a fit.
