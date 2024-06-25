Orioles Reportedly Sign Ex-Red Sox Infielder, Former All-Star To Boost Depth
The Baltimore Orioles added a little more depth to the organization on Monday.
Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Garrett Cooper hit the open market after recently being designated for assignment and found his next opportunity on Monday by signing a minor league deal with the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles, according to SportsGrid's Craig Mish.
"First Baseman Garrett Cooper is signing a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles per sources," Mish said. "(Chicago Cubs), Red Sox, and Orioles for Cooper in 3 months this season. (Miami Marlins) and (San Diego Padres) last season. Wild ride."
The journeyman was acquired by Boston earlier this season in a trade with Chicago to add depth after Triston Casas went down with an injury but the move didn't work out.
He slashed .270/.341/.432 and had one home run and six RBIs in 12 games with the Cubs and then followed that up with a .171/.227/.229 slash line with Boston in 24 games.
Around the time Boston got Cooper, it also landed fellow veteran infielder Dom Smith. Smith seemed to be the better option for the Red Sox which made Cooper expendable. His struggles at the dish forced the Red Sox's hand.
Hopefully, he can get back on track with Baltimore. The one-time All-Star has had a very successful Major League Baseball career to this point but has had a rough 2024 campaign. There still is plenty of time left to turn things around and maybe he will get a shot to do so with Orioles.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Should Go Get' Diamondbacks Utility Man At Deadline To Add Depth